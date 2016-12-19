Corporation pulls down illegal hoardings

more-in

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has begun a crackdown on illegal hoardings, many of which hinder the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and encroach on footpaths.

Officials of the Revenue wing launched a two-day long drive on Monday to bring down hoardings, including advertisement boards, that have been erected along M.G. Road without necessary permit.

Flex boards that were erected on footpaths and tied on electric posts along the route passing by the State Central Library in Palayam, University College, Spencer junction, Statue junction, Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, Government Ayurveda College and Thampanoor were brought down on Monday.

An official with the Revenue wing said 100-odd publicity materials that were removed included those put up by political parties, trade unions, media establishments and temples. “They were erected without obtaining permit and paying taxes. Such hoardings did not carry the holograms that were issued by the Corporation. They were also cross-checked with the available lists of permitted advertisements prior to their removal,” he said.

A lenient stance was adopted in the cases of advertisement boards, the permits of which were yet to be renewed owing to procedural delays on the part of the civic body. Most items that were removed were those put up by private agencies, which had put up many more boards than approved. “Such agencies will be served with notices and imposed fines for violation of the prescribed rules,” the official said.

Several flex boards and hoardings had been removed by Corporation officials, some months ago, in various parts of the city including Shangumughom. Official sources said the ongoing drive will be soon extended to other parts of Thiruvananthapuram.