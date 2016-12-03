Corporation holds talks with Smart City consultant

more-in

Formal agreement for the tie-up to be signed later

The city Corporation on Friday conducted preliminary discussions with Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK), the consultant for the preparation of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposal. Though the meeting was convened to sign a formal agreement between the local body and the company, it was not signed, as the minutes of the State-level High Power Steering Committee meeting are yet to reach the Corporation.

Though the deal will be signed at a later date, the consultancy began the initial works on Friday. In the afternoon, the team was given an introduction to the proposals that were received for the Smart City project from the public and from consultation meetings held with various stakeholders.

Field visit

On Saturday, a field visit will be conducted in the city for the consultancy team. A preliminary plan will also be presented by the team. Consultations will be held with the local body’s technical team on the future activities to be taken up. The next major step in the process is the preparation of a vision document, for which further consultations with the public will be held.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth, Corporation Secretary M. Nissaruddin, Standing Committee chairpersons, iDecK Vice Chairman Sreenivasa Rao, and representatives of the local partner Centre for Management Development, Thycaud, were present.

The consultancy will, over the next three months, prepare the Smart City proposal to be submitted to the Central government. The deadline for submission of the Smart City proposal is March 25. The consultancy’s agreement with the Corporation is expected to be signed on December 2.

The proposal will be marked out of 100, out of which 30 marks will be for the reach of the Corporation’s campaign among the people.