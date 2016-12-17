Corpn. signs pact with iDeCK

Mayor V.K. Prasanth receiving the consultancy agreement for the Smart City project in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C_RATHEESH KUMAR

The city Corporation on Saturday signed a formal agreement with the Bengaluru-based Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK), the consultant for the preparation of the Corporation’s Smart City proposal.

As per the agreement, the consultancy will, over the next three months, prepare the Smart City proposal to be submitted to the Central government.

A citywide concept plan, which will include the strategic focus and blueprint of the project along with its vision and goals based on an analysis of the the city’s present gaps and future needs, has to be submitted by January 17.

The draft Smart City proposal with the incorporation of comments from stakeholders and the public is scheduled to be submitted by March 10, while the Final Smart City proposal has to be handed over to the Corporation by March 23.

Under the agreement, 10 per cent of the contract price will be paid to iDeCK on acceptance of the citywide concept plan by the Corporation, 50 per cent on acceptance of the draft proposal. and the remaining 40 per cent will be paid on acceptance of the final proposal.

The payment will be made directly to iDeCK by the Ministry of Urban Development under the Capacity Building for Urban Development (CBUD) project.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, Corporation secretary M. Nissaruddin, standing Committee chairpersons, technical committee members, iDeCK Urban Planner Sophia Rafeeq, and councillors M.R. Gopan, Johnson Joseph, and D. Anil Kumar were present on the occasion.

Initial works

iDeCK has already undertaken the initial works for the proposal. Its team conducted a field visit to the city earlier this month, and was introduced to the proposals that were received for the Smart City project from the public and from consultation meetings held with various stakeholders.

According to Ms. Ravikumar, the Corporation has made the job easier for the consultant through its outreach to the public over the past two months.

iDeCK was selected by the State-level high-power steering committee from among eight consultancies that submitted their tenders.