Corpn. mulling blanket ban on plastic bags by February

A complete ban on the sale of plastic carry bags in the city is on the cards for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The ban is being considered in the light of a considerable reduction in plastic waste in the city after it prohibited the sale of plastic bags with a thickness below 50 microns.

It is expected to become effective in February, with the Corporation hoping to reach a consensus with the public on the matter before that. Shopkeepers will be given time to exhaust the existing stock of bags.

This will be an important item on the agenda of the next council meeting, according to Mayor V.K. Prasanth. He was speaking at a media workshop held on Friday with regard to the Corporation’s ‘My city, beautiful city’ initiative.

In a discussion held earlier, traders and shopkeepers in the city expressed their support for the ban, and assured their cooperation in enforcing it, Mr. Prasanth said.

Cloth and paper carry bags will be promoted as substitutes for plastic bags, with the Corporation planning to strengthen Kudumbasree units that produce such bags. Discussions will also be held with the government to provide subsidy for the production of cloth and paper bags, in order to make them cheaper.

Responding to concerns regarding the sufficient availability of cloth and paper bags, the Mayor said that once the blanket ban was enforced, market forces would ensure that more eco-friendly bags were sold.

Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, ‘My city, beautiful city’ brand ambassador Muthukad Gopinath, Corporation standing committee chairpersons, and ward councillors were present.

School-level campaign

The Corporation has initiated a school-level campaign to promote its system of waste management at source. As part of this, students will be educated and encouraged to use aerobic waste bins for processing bio-degradable waste.

Bins will be installed free of charge at the homes of students who sign consent letters for the same. Awards will be given to schools and classes that collect the highest number of consent letters.

The first phase of the campaign is being held at the Government HSS, Cotton Hill, and Government Model HSS, Thycaud. Performances by puppetry artist Sunil Pattimattom were held across the city last week to promote the campaign.