City goes into shutdown mode

The usually busy Saphalyam Complex at Palayam in the city remains deserted lon Monday following the State-wide hartal called by the Left Democratic Front.

Hartal near-total, isolated incidents of violence in a few places

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in protest against the impact of demonetisation on the State’s cooperative sector was near-total in the city. The hartal threw normal life out of gear in the capital city, with isolated incidents of violence reported from some areas.

Shops, markets and business establishments remained closed, with only banks staying open. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) stopped its services at 7 a.m. The normally crowded bus stands at Thampanoor and East Fort wore a deserted look as KSRTC and private buses stayed off the road. Private vehicles were seen on the road in considerable numbers.

The Police department’s buses ferried passengers who arrived at the railway station and airport. The department operated 18 trips from the railway station to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and few more trips from the Airport to the RCC. A total of around 2,000 people were transported, according to estimates of police personnel.

A few autorickshaws operated services at the railway station and the bus stand, but those who had to travel to the outer areas of the city were left stranded.

“I arrived here some time back from Kozhikode and I have to go to Venjaramoodu. But it looks like I might have to wait till evening,” said Ravikumar.

At the KSRTC depot in Aryanand, the Assistant Depot Engineer was allegedly assaulted by hartal supporters. The office was also vandalised.

Attendance in most government offices, including the Secretariat and the city Corporation, remained low. But, at the Technopark, around 80 per cent of the employees turned up. The buses of the various companies operated with police convoy. The buses of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) also operated with convoy.