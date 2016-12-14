Chitranjali likely site for festival complex

more-in

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan inaugurated on Tuesday the launch of the concept presentation on the proposed film city at Chitranjali Studio Complex. At the function held at Chitranjali, agreements pertaining to 25 theatres that will be established in various local bodies were also handed over.

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd. (KSFDC) project includes setting up of 100 theatres in semi-urban and rural areas across the State. It has also been proposed to establish a permanent venue for the International Film Festival of Kerala on the Chitranjali premises. Mr. Balan said that Rs.25 crore had already been sanctioned from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the film city. The government aimed at ensuring proper utilisation of the 71 acres of land under the complex.

Cultural complexes

According to him, the establishment of the proposed theatres would be a boon for the Malayalam film industry. The government would establish cultural complexes in all district centres and Rs.40 crore had been sanctioned for the project.

Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan who spoke at the function said the government had promised that the film festival complex would be set up in two years. “While several assurances have been made in the past, it is for the first time that we have a concrete plan in place,” he said.

Land promised

Presenting the report, KSFDC managing director Deepa D. Nair said the local bodies of Kayamkulam, Punalur, Alagappanagar, Ettumannur, Koothattukulam, Neeleswaram, Payyannur, Andoor, and Vaikom had come forward with prime lands for establishing theatres. Mr. Balan handed over consent letters for establishing theatres to Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran conducted the switch-on of the concept presentation. O. Rajagopal, MLA, presided.