The regional-level Children’s Science Congress under the Eureka-Sasthrakeralam Vignanotsavam will be held at 13 centres in the district on December 31 and January 1.

The centres include GHS Sreekaryam, GUPS Bhagavatinada, GUPS Sreenarayanapuram, GHSS Poovachal, GHSS Marayamuttom, GLPS Pattathil, Government Town UPS Attingal, GLPS Kollayil, GUPS Pozhiyoor, Government Girls HS Neyyatinkara, GVHSS Aruvikkara, GHSS Ponganad, and GHSS Venjaramood. —Staff Reporter