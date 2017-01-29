Chengannur college tops Yajna contestfor 43 and 3 kollam

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: Awards for the Yajna contest organised by the Aeronautical Society of India, Thiruvananthapuram wing, in memory of the former President APJ Abdul Kalam were presented on Saturday.

Yajna is envisaged as an annual contest that aims at fostering scientific temperament and innovation among school and college students.

In the finals of the contest on innovative projects for B.Tech. students, 10 teams presented project proposals that could be implemented for the benefit of society and were feasible in terms of cost-effectiveness and suited for indigenisation.

The first three awards were won by teams from the St. Thomas College of Engineering and Technology, Chengannur; Marian Engineering College here and Mar Baselios College of Engineering, also fromm the city.

G. Madhavan Nair, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, was the chief guest. In his address, he called upon the student community to follow the ideals and ideas of Kalam. K. Sivan, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, who presided over the meeting reiterated the need for innovative thinking by the youth.