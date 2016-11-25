Chalai bazaar sees drastic slump in sales

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A bustling locality, teeming with a large number of people, and goods vehicles speeding by on the narrow by-lanes is a sight one normally associated with the Chalai bazaar.

However, this has not been the case ever since the announcement to withdraw high-value currency notes. The street market, which is one of the oldest and largest in the State, has witnessed a drastic slump in business during the last couple of weeks. It has also worn a largely deserted look on most days since the demonetisation.

“Our businesses have fallen by nearly three-quarters of the sales we used to have until about two weeks ago. The shortage of currency notes has forced many to limit their purchases till normalcy prevails. The situation has forced many of us to procure lesser quantities of perishables from wholesale dealers in anticipation of weak sales. We have also been offering them at lower prices and accept the defunct notes to tide over the crisis,” says Bhaskaran, a vegetable vendor.

Many traders have resorted to shutting shop for a few days in a bid to minimise running costs. However, there are others, conducting business on a daily-rent basis, who fear their space could be allotted to others if they followed suit. “I have had to knock on several doors to conduct business here. I cannot risk losing my livelihood even if it means incurring losses for the time being,” Maniyan Pillai, a small-scale trader pointed out.

While many agree that the Centre’s sudden move have disrupted their sales, there are some who feel that it is for the greater good of the nation and that the trouble is worth facing.

However, there appeared to be a general consensus that it could take at least a month for businesses to get back to full-swing and another two months for them to recover their losses. Till then, many small-scale traders hope to procure commodities on credit and pay wholesale dealers later on. (EOM/SBG)