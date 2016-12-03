Thiruvananthapuram

Case against 100 DYFI workers

The Vellarada police on Friday registered two cases against 100 Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists in connection with the violence at the Vellarada police station on Thursday evening. The activists had allegedly thrown stones at the station, injuring one policeman and damaging the glass windows of the station and vehicles parked there, after the DYFI local committee secretary, Prince, was taken into custody by the police.

The accused have been booked under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and under sections 143,146,147 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

