Calls to repeal CBFC’s powers of film certification

To what extent can the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) wield its powers in the name of film certification?

The topic has been vigorously discussed on numerous occasions with recent instances pertaining to Udta Punjab and Ka Bodyscapes.

The P.K. Nair Symposium on censorship, organised in connection with the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala on Sunday, witnessed most of the panellists taking strong exception to certain recommendations put forth by the Shyam Benegal panel on film certification as they shared the dais with the veteran film-maker.

Notably, there were calls to repeal the Cinematograph Act of 1952, under the ambit of which films were certified, as the law was ‘no longer in tune with the changing times.’

One of the recommendations made by the panel included the creation of an AC (Adult with Caution) category for certification. Mr. Benegal, who delivered the keynote address, pointed out that the category is intended for films which had explicit violence or sexual content. Such films can be screened in designated theatres only after 11 p.m. This is intended to reduce the number of prints that can be exhibited and also minimise viewership.

“They (films with AC certification) were unlikely to be telecast in general entertainment channels. Marketing their DVDs might also not be easily possible,” he hinted.

Justifying the recommendation, Mr. Benegal said that cinema is a powerful medium which communicated a central idea to a bunch of people.

“People give up their individualities and become a single mass when they come to watch a film. As a result, the audience must be considered vulnerable, especially when cinema has become a commercial activity,” he said.

Criticising the recommendations, film-maker B. Unnikrishnan, who is also the general secretary of the All India Film Employees Confederation, demanded that the report be discussed in the public realm.

Referring to the AC category, he alleged that this certification can be used as a pretext by the Central government to ban the film.

Pointing out that the move is retrograde, he said that it hindered the aesthetic freedom of a film-maker.

Speaking on the occasion, veteran actor-director Amol Palekar lamented the ‘unfair and unequal’ treatment meted out to cinema and theatre in the name of censorship.

“Surprisingly, the idea of censorship did not apply to any other forms of expression. Speeches that incited violence are largely ignored by the authorities even when they are extensively telecast on news channels or shared through the social media. The constitutionality of pre-censorship must be challenged. Sadly, legal battles against censorship are often fought by individuals alone and never jointly,” he said.

Documentary film-maker Rakesh Sharma called for an arbitration mechanism to resolve sensitive issues pertaining to film contents. In the absence of such a body, Ministers and the bureaucracy will continue to play the role of super-censors in the country, he cautioned.

Film critic C.S. Venkiteswaran moderated the session. Filmmakers Deepa Dhanraj, Jayan Cherian, who directed Ka Bodyscapes, and critic V.C. Harris also participated in the symposium.