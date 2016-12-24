Cakes leave a delectable stamp

more-in

Christmas is also about cakes. A variety of them reach the market during the Christmas week, luring all those who wish to give a sweet turn to their celebrations.

Although demonetisation woes hang heavy on family budgets, it does not appear to have affected the sale of cakes this season, particularly at outlets selling speciality cakes. There are fruit cakes, caramel cakes, chocolate cakes, chocolate fudge, Santa Face iced-round, banana cakes, pineapple cakes, homemade chocolate cakes, checkerboard cakes, carrot, date and butter cake, to name but a few.

“We do not go for advertisement. Our publicity is through word of mouth and we are witnessing a good response this time too,” said Varkey, who manages a top cake outlet in the city. All the cakes on sale at his outlet are home-made. Normally three or four varieties of cakes are sold, but with the advent of Christmas a rich selection has been made available at the outlet that specialise in cakes. The price of full cakes range from Rs.300 to Rs.1,000 a kilo. Cake pieces are priced between Rs.30 to Rs.95.

Most outlets have dispensed with the usual fanfare and food festivals in view of the shortage of small denomination notes.

“We are finding it difficult to return change as most people give Rs. 2,000 notes and, worse, the swipe machines fail at times,” said the manager of another popular pastry joint.