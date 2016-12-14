CM urges SPCs to rid school campuses of drugs

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked Student Police Cadets (SPC) to make school campuses drug-free.

Speaking at a function organised at the Jimmy George Indoor stadium here on Tuesday to felicitate 211 cadets who bagged A+ in all subjects in Plus Two from Thiruvananthapuram district, the Chief Minister lauded the role played by the SPC in the fight against drugs and liquor.

The Chief Minister said the world and country is watching the functioning of the SPC and the activities under taken by it. The training being imparted helps the SPC to create the culture that they are part of society.

Extending full support to the initiative launched for the first time under the Kerala Police, the Chief Minister said the SPC can make use of the corporate social responsibility funds of the public sector companies apart from the funds allocated by the government.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera presided over the function. ADGP (South Zone) B. Sandhya, IGP Thiruvananthapuram Range Manoj Abraham, DIG P. Vijayan, Additional DPI Jimmy K. Joseph were among those who spoke.

The ceremony also marked the launch of Moksha, an anti-drug abuse campaign, the launch of the new SPC website and felicitation of the three national award winners in Judo, all belonging to the SC/ST community from the Ayyankali Memorial Government Residential Sports High School at Vellayani.