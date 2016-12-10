CM: misconceptions hamper industrial growth in State

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving at the valedictory function of TRIMA in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: C_RATHEESH KUMAR

more-in

The industrial sector is filled with many wrong notions and this has resulted in the State lagging behind in the sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the valedictory function of TRIMA 2016, the annual meeting of Thiruvananthapuram Management Association, the Chief Minister said Kerala was one of the States where not many working days were lost due to strikes.

Stating that a peaceful industrial climate prevailed in the State, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala could turn around many industries that were closed down by the Centre. The government was planning a comprehensive industrial policy.

The Chief Minister said basic infrastructure was needed for industrial growth. To overcome this, the government had widened the scope of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to mobilise funds, apart from Budget allocation. Kerala is known for its rich human resources and educated people were the strength of the State. The government was unveiling many programmes aimed at them, he said.

Later, he presented TRIMA Management Leadership Award to SunTech CEO Nandakumar and the best student management paper presentation honour, TMA-KIMS Award, was presented to M. Sharon, MBA student of Institute of Management in Kerala.