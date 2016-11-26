Bring youth to dairy farming: Governortvm 3, kollam 3 and thrissur 3

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: New schemes including training programmes, short-term courses and a postgraduate course in dairy management should be introduced to attract the business-oriented younger generation to dairy farming, Governor P. Sathasivam has said.

He was inaugurating the National Milk Day observance organised by the Kerala Cooperatives Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) as part of Verghese Kurien's birth anniversary celebrations. The National Milk Day should be utilised as an occasion to search for Verghese Kuriens of the future, he said.

Kerala's dairy sector, which is in need of a boost, offers potential for investment by Gulf returnees. Malappuram, where milk production is low, would be a suitable location for such investment, he said.

The Governor also fondly recounted the days of his youth, when he assisted his father, a farmer, on their fields.

On the occasion, he presented the Dr. Verghese Kurien Awards, instituted by Milma for the best dairy cooperative society and dairy farmer in the State. The recipients for the awards were Balanthode dairy cooperative, Kasaragod, and P.T. Sreedas, from the Velloor Anand Pattern Cooperative Society (APCOS), Thrissur.

The function was presided over by Adv. Raju, Minister for Forest and Dairy Development. K. Muraleedharan, MLA, gave the keynote address.

Former Additional Chief Secretary Dr. D. Babu Paul presented the Dr. Verghese Kurien memorial lecture on the topic 'Kerala - Some thoughts on the 60th year of formation'. Milma Chairman P. T. Gopalakurup, Dairy Development department Director Georgekutty Jacob and Malabar region dairy farmers' union chairman K. N. Surendran Nair also spoke at the event.

