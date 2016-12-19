Birdwatcher spots Leucistic Eurasian coot in Kollam

(above) A Leucistic Eurasian coot sighted along with common coots at Polachira in Kollam, (right) Sadiq Chithar | Photo Credit: Sadiqchithara

In a rare sighting, a Leucistic Eurasian coot has been spotted by a Kollam-based wildlife photographer in Polachira.

The presence of the bird was detected by 35-year-old birdwatcher Sadiq Chithara a week ago on the wetland located near Paravur municipality in Kollam.

The Eurasian coot, belonging to the family Rallidae, is largely black except for its white frontal shield. The white-coloured specimen, which evoked confusion in its identity, was later confirmed as a leucistic Eurasian coot, Mr. Chithara claimed.

“The sighting of the bird with the abnormal pigmentation is considered to be extremely rare, even while Eurasian coots are commonly found in our wetlands. The species thrive in mild weather conditions. The species is categorised as ‘least concern’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) considering its wide range of distribution and increasing population trends,” he said.

According to experts, leucism is an abnormal partial loss of pigmentation caused by genetic mutation.

The condition is caused by a reduction in multiple types of pigment, including melanin.

Besides leucism, other conditions such as melanism and albinism have evoked curiosity for many across the world, especially when it occurs in birds and animals. They have also led to misconceptions that organisms with such features were distinct species.

Though melanism is less frequent among animals, the most common example to sight would be the Black Panther.