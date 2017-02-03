Bevco outlet in a swirl of protests

Schoolchildren staging a protest on Thursday against the opening of a new Bevco outlet at Nanthancode. | Photo Credit: Nidhin's_Click

Residents and schoolchildren have come out in strength against a newly opened Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlet at Nalanda, Nanthancode. On Thursday morning, an action council formed by the local people staged a protest and refused to let Bevco staff open the outlet. The agitation was supported by the students and teachers of Holy Angels ISC School, located nearby.

The outlet was shifted from Bakery Junction to Nanthancode following a Supreme Court directive to relocate Bevco outlets operating near State and National Highways. The outlet was opened on Tuesday, and remained closed on Wednesday, which was a hartal day.

Bid to reopen

Students and teachers blocked the road on Thursday, shouting slogans and reading out poems against the setting up of the outlet near the school. Poet Sugathakumari and K. Muraleedharan, MLA, too reached the spot, besides religious leaders and representatives of political parties. As the protest gained steam, the Corporation Secretary arrived and issued a notice to the outlet owner.

However, the outlet was reopened by Bevco staff in the presence of the police in the evening. Local people, led by councillor Palayam Rajan and former MLA Antony Raju, staged a protest. Finally, the police escorted the staff out. Mr. Rajan said the protest by the action council would continue on Friday if there was no change in the authorities’ stance.

Residents said there were places of worship in the vicinity. Just a couple of buildings away was a kindergarten.

George Joseph, a resident, said local people came to know about the outlet only when liquor stocks were unloaded there on Tuesday. The outlet, he alleged, was located 100 m from the back gate of Holy Angels’ School.

Women’s hostel

The Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan was located nearby, so was a working women’s hostel. “Women move about freely here at night. The presence of the outlet will affect their movement.”

Another resident said lanes had been littered with bottles the day the outlet opened. “We are worried about queues and uncouth behaviour of customers.”

Mr. Joseph, a lawyer, alleged that the outlet did not have a shop licence, which could be issued only after a visit by an inspector from the city Corporation. “When the councillor inquired with the Corporation, neither the Mayor nor the Secretary knew about the outlet.”

School Principal Sr. Susy said the school would strongly oppose any bid to reopen the outlet.