BJP on a digital cash drive

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has accused the LDF government of having turned its back on digital banking.

Inaugurating the BJP campaign to promote cashless transactions in the city on Wednesday, Mr. Rajasekharan said the CPI(M)-led government’s attitude to the Union government’s push for a cashless economy was no different from the CPI(M) stand on computers and tractors in the olden days.

Those who could not even distribute ration cards to the ordinary people were taking a stand against digital banking, he said. The difficulties that the elderly faced in the recent weeks to get their pensions were only because of the delay in adopting cashless economic practices, he said.