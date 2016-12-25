Awash with Christmas colours

more-in

Christmas eve saw the city abuzz with festive spirit, with celebrations and prayers preceded by the last-minute rush to buy cakes and goodies, and cribs.

Baby Jesus and Santa Claus greeted visitors at both churches and shops, with cribs, stars and Christmas trees lined up at their entrances. Christmas carols were also being played, making listeners hum ‘jingle all the way’ even after they left the premises.

Interestingly, a major store on M. G. Road decided to mix things up a little bit, with a group performance of Chenda Melam being held outside the store, beside the Santa Claus, reindeers and angels.

Balloon festival

Among the many Santas of the evening, one stood exceptionally tall. At Neyyattinkara, members of the Olathanni 3G Friends Arts and Sports Club installed a 100-foot-tall Santa Claus figure, which took ₹10 lakh and over a month to prepare. The club members are aiming to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records through their feat.

In another departure from the usual fare, a balloon fest was organised at the CSI Church Mukkola, near Pallimukku, with hydrogen balloons of myriad sizes and shapes being hung up.

Pick of the cakes

As expected, it was bakeries and cake-stalls that pulled the most number of shoppers on Saturday. At a popular store in Bakery Junction, where a variety of cakes were being made on the spot, there was no end to the crowds going in and out.

Demonetisation seems to have had no effect when it comes to buying cakes. From the quintessential plum cake to cakes topped with fruits like Kiwi and cream biscuits, all had takers. “What’s Christmas without cakes, after all?” says Amrita Jacob, a customer. Wine was another favourite at the shops on Saturday evening.