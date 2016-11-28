Awakening, at the abode of Ayyappa

more-in

The Hindu volume on the hill shrine released

Sabarimala shows a way of life. In these troubled times, its message of equality and brotherhood in spiritual quest has special relevance.

The Hindu captures the spirit of the abode of Lord Ayyappa in a special volume titled Ascent to Awakening.

Released at the temple precincts on Sunday morning by Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan by handing over a copy to Sabarimala temple Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, Ascent To Awakening is a compilation of special articles and pictures on the famous temple dedicated to Sree Dharma Sastha or Swami Ayyappa.

The volume explores the religio-spiritual, cultural, environmental, and universal aspects of this unique forest shrine.

Unparalleled status

The Sabarimala temple holds an unparalleled status among the religious centres in the country. It is one of the Hindu shrines that welcomes people of all faiths.

It is a Hindu pilgrimage centre that also houses a shrine dedicated to a Muslim saint, Vavar.

A mosque plays host to Ayyappa devotees as they perform the Pettah Thullal at the pilgrims’ base camp at Erumeli as part of the annual pilgrimage to the forest temple.

It is a time-tested tradition that makes Sabarimala unique in a very important sense.

The beauty of Benares or Varanasi and the richness of its culture took Mark Twain’s breath away. To him, Benares “is older than history, older than tradition, older than legend and looks twice as old as all of them put together.”

A staunch devotee of Sabarimala, tuned to its myths, fables and legends, might say the same about the forest shrine.

Experiences, views

Leading the writers in the volume is Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathi Bayi, member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, who writes on her ecstatic experience of having a soulful darshan at Sannidhanam.

Included in the volume are views of historians M.G.S. Narayanan and M.R. Raghava Warrier on the temple and its history. Senior members of the royal family of erstwhile Pandalam express in the volume their wish for value-based development at Sabarimala.

Special interviews with office-bearers of the Travancore Devaswom Board discuss the development projects initiated at the temple and issues of sustainability. Singer K.J. Jesudas and Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the cultural world’s foremost ambassadors for communal amity, have been featured for their connection with the hill shrine.

Khan trekked up the hill and created a raga named ‘Sabarimala’ and it is Yesudas’ rendering of Harivaraasanam... which is played as the ‘official lullaby’ as the sanctum sanctorum closes each night.

High-quality pictures

The volume also covers just about every aspect of the temple and the people involved in the many aspects of vibrant existence — its history, the various rites, Tantris or hereditary priests, offerings, festivals, processions, and the trekking paths leading to the temple, all supported by high quality pictures and news reports, including quite a few from The Hindu Archives.

Special volume

The special volume will be available shortly at select outlets of the Indian Oil Corporation across Kerala and offices of The Hindu in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.