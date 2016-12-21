Applications invited for foster care programme

more-in

Applications have been invited for Sanatha Balyam, a foster care project of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

Studies have found that children living in orphanages or children’s homes suffer from lack of self-esteem and confidence. The ‘Sanatha Balyam’ project aims at placing children who cannot remain with their parents for various reasons with other families. The children cannot be legally given for adoption. This enables the children to grow and develop in a safe and loving environment, instead of living in institutions such as orphanages or homes.

The project also assures that parental rights are not lost in any way. The children will be placed in foster care for short or long-term as per the orders of the District Child Welfare Committee. The nodal agency for implementing the scheme is the DCPU.

Couples above the age of 35, individuals, close relatives, and those interested in taking up the responsibility of more than one child could apply for the scheme. They should be physically and mentally well and financially sound. This will be ensured by the protection officer of the DCPU through visits to their house and neighbourhood.

Care and protection of the children during the foster care period will be the responsibility of those with whom the children live. They have to take care of the children’s food, clothes, accommodation, education, and medical needs, and facilitate their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. They should ensure that the children are not subject to attacks, exploitation, abuse, and neglect.

The application form is available at the DCPU or on the website www.swd.kerala.gov.in The form, copies of Aadhaar card, or voter id card, or passport, and photographs should be submitted before January 25.

For details, contact the DCPU, Social Justice Directorate (Annexe), First Floor, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 012, ph: 0471 2345121.