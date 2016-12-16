Anti-rabies scheme for pet dogs, strays

more-in

The city Corporation is set to launch R-ABC (Rabies-Animal Birth Control), a project for compulsory licensing of pet dogs and animal birth control of strays in the city.

The project, said to be the first of its kind in the country, aims at vaccinating against rabies at least 70 per cent of the dogs in the city so that even those that are not vaccinated have a measure of protection against the disease. “Both the pet licensing system and the ABC are critical to achieving this,” E.G. Prem Jain, senior veterinary surgeon, Veterinary Hospital, Pettah, said.

Under the compulsory licensing system, a survey will be held to identify all dog owners. The owners will have to register themselves for which a software has been developed. Registration can also be done online. The licence fee will be Rs.100. The pets will then be microchipped and administered a World Health Organisation-recommended vaccine. Though it guarantees immunity for two years, the dogs will be vaccinated every year for effectiveness.

To ensure licence renewal every year, the software will alert owners 15 days prior to the date it expires. After a notice of 10 days, if the licence has still not been renewed, the owners will have to pay a fine, Dr. Prem said.

As part of the ABC programme to check the stray dog population, the Corporation plans one mobile operation theatre and two kennels to cover all 100 wards. The Corporation area has been divided into four – Kazhakuttam, Thiruvallam, Jagathy, and Kudappanakkunnu. All the wards are expected to be covered in two-and-a-half years.

Once the surgeries are done, the dogs will be vaccinated against rabies and microchipped.

Data such as location of the dog, breed, and the date of vaccination will be maintained so that in case of any incident involving a stray, the authorities can ascertain if it has been vaccinated. The dogs will be revaccinated after two years.

Corporation Health standing committee chairman said the project would be launched before the end of the financial year. The project will be taken up in association with the College of Engineering here and the Kerala State IT Mission.

Surveyors needed

The city Corporation is looking for surveyors for conducting the pet and stray dog surveys. Two persons will be needed for conducting the pet survey in each ward. The surveyors will be paid Rs.5 for each house they visit.

Male candidates will be preferred for conducting the stray dog survey, as it has to be done during night. The surveyors will get Rs.100 for each data sheet that covers one location.