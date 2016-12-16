Annam Punyam to be extended

more-in

District Collector S. Venkatesapathy has said that the second phase of the Annam Punyam project will commence in January. The project is aimed at enabling those who cannot afford a meal to have a decent one and to reduce wastage of food.

Speaking at a meeting, Mr. Venkatesapathy pointed out that the scheme has been successfully implemented in 13 villages and nine hospitals. Over 7,000 coupons were distributed last year.

The project will be extended to 19 places including Kadakampally, Nemom, Thiruvallam, Cheruvakkal, Attipra, Karikkakom, Pangappara villages within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits, Neyyattinkara, Pezhumpazhathoor, Cheriyakollayil, Nedumangad villages in the Neyyattinkara taluk, Attingal, Avanavancherry villages in Chirayinkeezhu taluk, Varkala village office, Shanthavila, Pulayanarkotta and Poonthura.

The Collector instructed the representatives of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association to submit a report on restaurants to be brought under the ambit of the project. A meeting will be organised at the Collectorate conference hall on January 9 to create awareness among officials regarding the project.