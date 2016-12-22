An Xmas greetings card for everyone

Christmas greetings cards on sale in front of the University college in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: C_RATHEESH KUMAR

Even at a time where all it takes to convey the season’s greetings is a swipe of the thumb, the Christmas season is not quite complete without greetings cards, as stalls that have popped up around the city remind you.

The assortment of cards at these stalls have something for everyone, from the quintessential Christmas card that features Jesus Christ, to New Year cards that have cartoon characters on them.

More variety is added to the mix by a few cards that feature Lord Ganapathy, Taj Mahal, and Tamil movie actors Surya and Vijay. Cards, large and small, with colourful cut-outs popping out of them are the highlights of the bunch.

The fact that it is mostly schoolchildren who flock to buy cards these days is demonstrated by the large number of cards that feature popular cartoon characters Ben 10 and Chota Bheem. The pocket-sized cards that cost Rs.4 are also popular among them, says Manoj P.K., who runs a roadside stall at Palayam.

Among college students, on the other hand, greetings cards seem to have declined in favour, says Ajayan P.S. At his stall near the University College campus, it is the cards meant for wishing lovers that find the most buyers among this particular age group.

Fewer people buy cards to greet their friends and family these days, he says, probably because they resort to social media like Facebook and WhatsApp instead of taking the extra effort of buying and posting cards.

The demonetisation drive may also have brought down sales this year, with students having less pocket money, he adds.

The story is no different at bigger shops. At a store on MG Road, the crowd is much lesser than what it used to be a few years ago.

Nevertheless, there are still families that are regular customers, says the store manager.

After all, the additional effort that greetings cards entail have made them all the more special now.