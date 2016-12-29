All set for human chain campaign today

more-in

All arrangements are in place in the district for the State-wide human chain campaign that will be organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Thursday against demonetisation, according to CPI (M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan. Other leaders including CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan and CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran will form the next links of the human chain during the demonstration. Varkala MLA, V. Joy will form the last link in the district at Kadampattukonam.