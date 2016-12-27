All set for Indian History Congress

A screenshot of the IHC mobile app, a first-of-its-kind to be developed for a function organised by the varsity, was launched on Monday.

more-in

An exhibition on Kerala’s history and culture got under way on the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala on Monday.

The three-day programme has been organised as part of the 77th session of the Indian History Congress (IHC), to begin on Wednesday. University Pro Vice Chancellor N. Veeramanikantan inaugurated the exhibition at a session that was chaired by Syndicate member Johnson Abraham.

Participants

Besides the State Archives and Archaeology departments, university departments of Archaeology, Geology, Aquatic Biology, Futures Studies, Arabic, and Oriental Research Institute, and Manuscript Library are participating.

The official mobile application ‘IHC Trivandrum ‘16’ and the signature film for the main event were also launched by Dr. Veeramanikantan.

Mobile app

The application, which is the first-of-its-kind to be developed for a function organised by the varsity, will enable delegates to keep themselves abreast of the various sessions of the event.

Developed as a free hybrid application available for both Android and iOS platforms, the download links for the same will be provided to the registered delegates at the time of registration.

It has been developed by Ashik Varma, Anu Ansar, Niyas Nazar and Abhiragh, all students of the University College of Engineering.

The staff leads for the project were Diana Mathew and Juny Yohannan, assistant professors in the department of Information Technology.

According to Ms. Mathew, the app will provide comprehensive details regarding the venues, events, time and accommodation arranged for the delegates.

Notifications

Besides, daily push notifications will be send on possible changes in scheduled sessions, highlights of the day, and other aspects.

The app database will also include the complete information of the participating delegates including their published papers and resumes.