Akkulam tourist village work to be expedited

A high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Tourism and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran here on Thursday decided to expedite work on the international convention centre at Akkulam and Phase II of the Akkulam tourist village.

Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Investment Ltd (KTIL) under Kerala Tourism has been asked to hold talks with the District Collector to sort out the hurdles for the commencement of the work that has remained stalled since 2007.

Director of Tourism U.V. Jose has been asked to convene a meeting of all stakeholders.

The meeting decided to approach Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to convene a meeting of the heads of departments to solve issues faced in taking the work forward.

Dredging work

The maiden meeting of the Akkulam Destination Management Council chaired by the Tourism Minister decided to complete the construction of the pavement along the lake and dredging work before September 2017.

The government order entrusting Travancore Cements Ltd with the dredging of the lake will be issued soon.

The feasibility of depositing the silt removed from the lake at the site of the convention centre will be explored.

Breakwater

The Harbour Engineering Department was asked to expedite work on the breakwater.

To prevent seepage of waste water and sewerage from upstream into the lake, the meeting decided to look into the possibility of finding a solution to it through government schemes.

The District Tourism Promotion Council was asked to complete the adventure tourism projects by March 2017 and the work under the master plan by August 2017.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister asked the tourism officials to ensure that the local people and those staying on the tourist village premises were not affected by the works.

The council approved the proposal for a permanent mechanism to remove weeds from the lake.

ADMC working chairperson Usha Titus has been asked to convene a meeting of all concerned every fortnight to review the work.

Additional Chief Secretary V.J. Kurien, Ms. Titus, Mr. Jose, District Collector S. Venkatespathy, Travancore Cements MD G. Lakshman, and District Tourism Promotion Council Secretary T.V. Prasanth attended.