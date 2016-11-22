Adani’s Saksham project to be launched today

more-in

Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran will on Wednesday inaugurate Saksham, a job-oriented skill development programme being implemented by the Adani Foundation for youth in five wards here.

Saksham will be implemented in Mulloor, Kottapuram, Vizhinjam, Harbour, and Venganoor wards as part of the corporate social responsibility project of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd.

The function will be held at the people’s hall opposite the Vizhinjam police station at 12.30 p.m. Mayor V.K. Prasanth will deliver the keynote address. Shashi Tharoor, MP, will be the chief guest. M. Vincent, MLA, will preside over the function.

It will be followed by a pre-test for first phase skill development courses such as general duty assistant, retail, and smart phone technician. The training will be through institutions recognised by the National Skill Development Council.