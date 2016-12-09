Abraham gets clean chit from Vigilance

more-in

A Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inquiry has found that Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, K.M. Abraham had not amassed wealth beyond his known and legal sources of income.

The agency had opened a precursory inquiry against the ranking bureaucrat in September at the instance of the court. Joemon Puthenpurackal, a private litigant, had moved the court accusing Mr. Abraham of acquiring assets beyond his legal means. The VACB had questioned Mr. Abraham at least nine times.

The VACB said in its report that the allegation that Mr. Abraham had constructed a three-storey apartment at Kadapakkada in Kollam using ill-gotten wealth was a lie. He and his two brothers had inherited the plot. Mr. Abraham’s brothers, both highly paid doctors working abroad, had transferred the money for the construction to their mother’s account. They had also given Mr. Abraham power of attorney to use the money and the brothers had also entered into a formal agreement.

The other charge that Mr. Abraham had bought a 1,200-sq ft flat in Mumbai was also unfounded.

Mr. Abraham had bought the flat from the proceeds of his income as chairman of SEBI. He produced documents, which showed that the IT Department had cleared the purchase in 2008. The VACB said Mr. Abraham had raised a housing loan to buy his flat in Millennium Apartments in the capital and there was no foul play.