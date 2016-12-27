A tribute to her teacher

more-in

It has been a year since Margi Sathi, celebrated contemporary exponent of Nangiarkoothu, bid adieu to the world stage, after a long battle with cancer. Her memories remain vivid in the minds of Nangiarkoothu aficionados, not just in Kerala, but in distant shores where there are keen followers of her virtuosity.

From Japan

Hiromi Maruhashi, a Nangiarkoothu and Mohiniyattom exponent from Japan, will perform at the Surya Dance and Music Festival in honour of Margi Sathi, her teacher. Murahashi had learnt Mohiniyattom from Kalamandalam Leelamma in the 1990s, even as she studied Nangiarkoothu under Margi Sathi’s guidance.

She had made her first bow as a Mohiniyattom performer in 1998.

Remembering that occasion, she would perform the same segment on Wednesday as a tribute to Margi Sathi. Winner of several awards, she had also made an appearance in the Malayalam film Nottam (2006).