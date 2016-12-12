A legendary auteur’s life in frames

more-in

The life and works of eminent film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, whose 50th year in cinema is being celebrated, has been extensively documented.

Journalist and cartoonist Bony Thomas, who is a director of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, has paid his tribute to the much-celebrated film-maker by chronicling his career right from the early days through cartoons, which have been displayed at the Kairali Theatre in connection with the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala.

The artist regards the series, titled ‘Adoor in Frames’, one of his most challenging ones. Conceptualised by Mr. Thomas along with curator Sabu Pravadas, the series focused on the milestones in Adoor’s career as well as his landmark works. The project was undertaken on the basis of an idea pitched by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal some months ago.

“Besides having watched Adoor’s films, I’ve had to read many books and articles on the film-maker for the project. As the project was conceptualised on short notice, I was left with no option but to limit the number of cartoons to around 40. Besides, there was much scope for developing on these cartoons, which went unutilised for the same reason,” Mr. Thomas said.

The artist’s tryst with documenting the film-maker’s works might not end with the exhibition. He plans on producing a book that will convey the film-maker’s story in detail through cartoons. “I’ve been able to come across several interesting aspects relating to the early days of Adoor’s career and his evolution as one of the most admired film-makers in the world. I hope to capture such features along with the thought process that went into his works,” he added.