A feel of the cockpit, almost

An ‘Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle’ (IPEV), intended to encourage youth to enrol in the Indian Air Force, reached Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, on Friday.

The vehicle, which is equipped to simulate the cockpit experience, was flagged off in Delhi on August 17. So far, it has visited more than 100 schools and colleges across the central and southern States.

The programme also included the screening of a documentary on Air Force, an interactive session and a session on the career opportunities and entry levels in the Indian Air Force.

The project is an initiative of the Indian Air Force publicity cell Disha, headed by Air Commodore Jose, an alumni of the Sainik School here.

The exhibition vehicle is expected to reach back to Delhi on February 7.