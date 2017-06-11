94th rank in IIT-JEE for Thiruvananthapuram boy

more-in

City boy Aaron John Sabu has secured the 94th rank in the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Attributing his success to God’s grace and blessings of his family and teachers, Aaron said he was confident about getting a rank below 100.

A student of St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Aaron did not attend any tuitions or coaching classes. “My result proves that it was not a bad decision.”

His decision was based on the performance of his seniors who too did not attend any coaching and the confidence that he could better them. He had his excellent school record to go by — 97.4% in the CBSE Class XII exams, 63rd rank in KVPY (SX), and 100th rank in KVPY (SA). He is also a National Talent Search Examination scholar and has bagged State ranks almost every year in the Olympiads in the past four years.

Full for maths

Aaron significantly scored full marks (122/122) in maths in the JEE (Advanced) exam.

Aaron began preparing for the IIT entrance from Class XI, and relied mostly on a few reference books, besides looking up the Internet and some distance-learning books. However, it was not all studies for him. He would spend some time playing the keyboard and the drums, besides the game of chess. He is also learning to play the guitar.

Aaron plans to pursue Electrical Engineering in IIT-Bombay. His dream is to study Aerospace Engineering at MIT or Stanford.

His results have brought joy to his parents and his school. His parents Sabu John and Jessy say they expected him to get a rank below 100 going by his performance in school and what his teachers had to say about him.

St. Thomas Central School Principal Sebastian T. Joseph said Aaron’s success was a gift to the school that is celebrating its silver jubilee.

As many as 1.74 lakh students had registered for the JEE (Advanced) this year.