85-year-old mauled by stray dogs in Kerala

more-in

The mauled body of a 85-year-old man was found in a fallow paddy field at Attingal late on Friday. The police suspect it to be a case of attack by a pack of dogs.

The police said the deceased, identified as Kunjikrishnan, was reported missing by his family. He had gone out for a haircut around 9 a.m. and did not return till afternoon. His family launched efforts to locate him. Some of them proceeded along a short route that Kunjikrishnan used to take to reach the town. A pack of dogs was found to be devouring his corpse in the field, some distance from the locality.

Sunburns seen

According to Attingal circle inspector M. Anil Kumar, the deceased was found with a severed right hand and deep wounds on his head, neck and shoulder. “The cause of death was found to be injuries due to the attack by the dogs,” the police said. Sunburns were found on his skin, which suggested that he could have collapsed before being attacked by dogs.