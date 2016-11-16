Deshabhimaniaward for MT

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair has been selected for the first Deshabhimani award, instituted by Deshabhimani daily as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations to honour personalities who have made significant contribution to socio-cultural and literary fields. The award comprises Rs.2 lakh and a plaque. It will be presented to the writer at the M.T. literature festival to be organised by the daily in Kozhikode in February 2017.

As part of the celebrations, the daily will also present prizes for novels, short story collections, poetry collections, and other literary works in Malayalam. — Staff Reporter