A 66-year-old man was arrested by the Anchuthengu police on Tuesday for alleged sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl.

The police said the accused has been identified as Paulose of Anchuthengu. He has been accused of abducting the victim, his neighbour, and subjecting her to sexual exploitation. The incident had taken place on Sunday, the police said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).