As many as 623 complaints have been resolved through the call centre at the Labour Bhavan here. A press note issued here on Thursday by Labour Commissioner K. Biju said the call centre was able to answer 3,725 queries relating to the labour sector. These complaints and queries were received between August 26, 2015 and September 30, 2016. The call centre received a total of 837 queries. Of these, 80 related to denial of jobs, 202 related to denial of minimum wages, 74 about loading and unloading, 17 about denial of gratuity, and 23 complaints were about denial of work experience certificate. Complaints can be raised at the toll-free numbers 180042555214 or 155214. Enquires about the services rendered by the Labour Department can also be directed to these numbers, the press said.