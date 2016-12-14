Thiruvananthapuram

50 years of composites technology

more-in

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A.S. Kiran Kumar has urged technocrats to gear up for the challenge to address the future demands like space tourism and space habitat where composites technology will play a vital role considering the light weight and better performance of materials.

Inaugurating golden jubilee celebrations of the composites activities at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Monday, Mr. Kumar said composite materials, a combination of two or more materials on macroscopic scale which function in synergy to provide better functional capabilities, was instrumental in the success of country’s space technology.

Post a Comment
More In Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 12:36:34 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/50-years-of-composites-technology/article16803971.ece

© The Hindu