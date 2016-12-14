50 years of composites technology

more-in

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A.S. Kiran Kumar has urged technocrats to gear up for the challenge to address the future demands like space tourism and space habitat where composites technology will play a vital role considering the light weight and better performance of materials.

Inaugurating golden jubilee celebrations of the composites activities at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Monday, Mr. Kumar said composite materials, a combination of two or more materials on macroscopic scale which function in synergy to provide better functional capabilities, was instrumental in the success of country’s space technology.