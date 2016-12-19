436 killed in accidents in district in 10 months

more-in

As many as 436 persons were killed, 4,056 grievously injured and another 1,164 sustained injuries in 4,539 road accidents that occurred on the road network of the capital district during January-October period this year.

Thiruvananthapuram district is in the second place in road fatalities after Ernakulam district where 442 lives perished in road accidents during the first 10 months of 2016.

Rash driving

Rash driving accounted for 4,172 road accidents and drunk driving resulted in 83 accidents and 284 due to various other causes. The 83 drunk driving accidents is the highest among the districts.

As many as 3,252 accidents that were reported occurred during daytime and 1,287 after sunset, as per the road accident statistics compiled by State Crime Records Bureau.

NH stretches

As many as 1,000 accidents were reported on the National Highway (NH) stretches passing through the district compared to 429 on State Highways (SH). Other roads accounted for 3,110 accidents.

Accidents involving motorcycles are also on the higher side. Of the 19,648 two-wheelers involved in road accidents in the State during the period, 3,470 are from the district. Cars accounted for 1,109 accidents, autorickshaws 556, fleet of the State-owned KSRTC 172, private stage carriers 99, mini-buses 121 and jeeps in 43.

Black spots

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, G. Siva Vikram told The Hindu on Monday that fatalities and accidents were of concern to the city police and accident mapping is being carried out to find the reasons, identify black spots and to check preventive steps. “Rectification measures are being carried out. We have initiated several steps to reduce road accidents, ensure road discipline and to de-congest the capital,” he added.

The capital district witnessed 5,058 road accidents in 2015 causing 454 deaths, grievous injuries to 4,330 people and minor injuries to 1,379. In 2014, 522 persons were killed, 3,941 grievously injured and 1,463 sustained minor injuries in 4,673 road accidents in the city and rural police limits of district.