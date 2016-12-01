43.2 ha encroached on at Mookkunnimala

more-in

A field survey team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has found that 43.2 hectares of government property was encroached upon by private quarries at Mookkunnimala.

As per the interim report submitted to the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, the encroached property comprises 34.49 hectares (85.2 acres) of puramboke land, 8.59 hectares (21.2 acres) of rock puramboke, and 0.136 hectares (33 cents) of road puramboke.

The High Court had earlier directed the VACB to conduct field survey at Mookkunnimala.

The survey was conducted on a total area of 334 hectares (825 acres). Out of this, quarries occupy 46.2 hectares (114.16 acres).

Losses to State

The next step is to ascertain the losses caused to the government by illegal quarrying on its land.

The downloaded data from the total station machine will be merged with the resurvey sketch.

The contour map prepared by the Survey of India will be superimposed to get initial level of land.

Individual sketches of each granite quarry will also be prepared.

With the help of civil engineers, quality and quantity of granite excavated will be ascertained, which will be used to calculate the losses to the exchequer.

Up against mining

The local population, an estimated 2,500 comprising 300 families, had been on the warpath against mining for years.

The local people blame the illegal quarries for their despoiled neighbourhood, pollution, incessant movement of dumper trucks that imperilled civilian traffic, and the blasting that rendered many of their homes unstable.

According to the people here, quarrying has continued unabated despite several orders, including from the court and from the Revenue Department.