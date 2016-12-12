4 held for smuggling wild boar meat

more-in

Four persons were arrested by officials of the Palode forest range for alleged attempt made to smuggle the meat of wild boar, a species protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The accused persons have been identified as Madhu, 40, of Pacha, Vinod, 21, of Mulluvengamoodu, Prasanth, 25, of Vithura, Sunil, 38, of Maruthamala.

The illegal activity came to light after the motorcycle on which Prasanth and Sunil attempted to smuggle the meat was involved in an accident within the Kadakkal police station limits. While Sunil was apprehended from the accident spot, Prasanth fled from the scene, only to be caught from a hospital in Vithura where he had gone to for medical aid.

Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to have obtained the meat from the other accused persons, who were subsequently nabbed. Those arrested were produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Nedumangad.