30 tonnes of glass waste collected from city

The city Corporation on Friday collected around 30 tonnes of damaged and undamaged glass bottles, glasses, and mirrors, in a collection drive held as part of the My City, Beautiful City waste management programme.

Collection counters were set up at Poojappura ground, Putharikkandam maidan, Vanchiyoor Court Junction, Pippinmoodu Junction, and Kazhakuttam ward committee office.

The waste collection was held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Corporation workers also collected discarded glass bottles from public places and drains.

