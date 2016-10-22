Three online taxi drivers sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by taxi and autorickshaw drivers near the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Friday evening. The tiff started when Shyam, driver with Ola Cabs, parked his vehicle near the station, which was opposed by other taxi drivers. With the situation getting out of hand, Shyam messaged two others, Joshi and Mahesh of Uber taxis. When they arrived on the spot, more autorickshaw and taxi drivers joined, leading to a fight.

Complaints filed

Both sides have filed complaints with the Thampanoor police, which will register a case only after consultation with the Railway Protection Force.