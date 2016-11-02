Roopantharam directed by M.B. Padmakumar, Kaadu Pookkunna Neram directed by Dr Biju, and Veeram by Jayaraj are the Malayalam films in the list.

Three feature films from Malayalam have been selected for the Indian Panorama at the 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa in November.

Roopantharam directed by M.B. Padmakumar, Kaadu Pookkunna Neram directed by Dr Biju, and Veeram by Jayaraj are the Malayalam films in the list.

Veeram , an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth , has Kunal Kapoor in the lead.

Kaadu Pookkunna Neram stars Indrajith Sukumaran as a policeman, who is sent into deep jungles to capture the chief of a radical organisation, played by Rima Kallingal, but instead finds himself trapped in it.

Roopantharam is the second work of M.B. Padmakumar after his award-winning debut film ‘My Life Partner’.

Raghavan, the visually challenged protagonist played by Kochupreman undergoes an eye surgery.

But after he gets his eye sight, he realises that eyes are just mere instruments.

The experiences stored in his mind are what helps his vision.