Culling team members allege denial of firewood and fuel to burn the birds

The government has stepped up efforts to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, with 1,80,000 ducks culled in the affected areas.

Rapid Response Teams deployed by the Animal Husbandry Department wrapped up the culling operations at the Thakazhy, Ramankari, Cheruthana and Chambakulam areas and began sanitising the locations. As many as 250 officials, including veterinary doctors, have been deployed. It is estimated that at least 3,00,000 more birds would have to be culled. Animal Husbandry Director N.N. Sasi said officials from Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam were being drafted for the operation scheduled to be completed in three days.

Many teams have reportedly encountered difficulties in culling and disposal of birds due to the lack of cooperation from panchayats. They complained that they were denied firewood and fuel to burn the birds. Dr. Sasi said he had spoken to the Panchayat Director seeking the support of the local bodies in the operation.

He said it had been decided not to send any more samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, for confirmation of bird flu. “Since all the 50 samples sent from the State have tested positive for H5N8 virus subtype, we have decided that it will be enough to analyse fresh samples at the Chief Disease Investigation Office, Palode, and the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Thiruvalla, for the H5 virus.”

Dr.Sasi said the distribution of compensation for the culled birds would begin next week. Farmers would be paid Rs.200 each for birds more than two weeks old and Rs.100 for those less than that. The compensation for eggs had been fixed at Rs.5.

Rapid Response Teams say they

have been denied

firewood and fuel to burn culled birds