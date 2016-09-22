Three held on

charge of kidnap

The City Police have arrested three youths from Thodupuzha in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl from the city. The accused have been identified as Abhijith (19) of Vallamcode, Vishnu (24) of Kalliyoor and Sumesh (22) of Chiramukku. They have been charged under IPC Section 366, pertaining to kidnapping and abduction, Section 366 A and section 212 for harbouring an offender. They have also been charged under sections 3 and 4 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Four others, including the main accused Akhil of Chiramukku, are yet to be arrested. According to the Fort police, the girl was in love with Akhil and eloped with him, with the help of his friends. She was also involved in a consensual sexual act with him. The police said the girl was below the age of marriage and hence her elopement with her lover could only be construed as a case of kidnapping and statutory rape. — Staff Reporter