Tech panel suggests unidirectional flyover toconnect National Highway bypass with airport

A five-member technical committee tasked by the State has concluded that a unidirectional flyover of 2 km on the airport approach road from Eenchakkal to Chakka is the ‘most befitting solution’ for connectivity from the Kazhakuttam-Karode NH-66 bypass to the international airport here.

The committee, headed by Director, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, B. G. Sreedevi, has backed the unidirectional flyover proposal by highway and traffic expert and former adviser to the government on CRIP N. Sreenivasan to solve the issue of providing connectivity and to take the four-laning work forward.

In its report to Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, the committee said that the proposal envisaged an easy entry to the airport, with the main ramp having the maximum gradient. The proposal does not demand further acquisition of land. It will also give a facelift to the area and offer better traffic circulation in the NH bypass and airport roads, the report says.

However, it has pointed out that the proposal addresses the access to the airport only. “The report is not comprehensive. Detailed investigations and designs are to be undertaken before implementation,” says the report.

Besides Dr. Sreedevi, the Airport Director, Chief Engineer, NHAI and the Chief Engineer, PWD, were the other members. Dr. Sreenivasan was a special invitee.

Official sources told The Hindu that the Chief Secretary has asked the Chief Engineer, PWD, National Highway to give inputs on the report to enable the government to take a call on it.

The unidirectional flyover can be terminated either after the side ramps to the airport or after Enchakkal, provided the NHAI constructs a grade separator at Eenchakkal.

An underpass is to be constructed across the airport approach main ramp with suitable vertical clearance of 3.50 m to 4 m to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow to service road for light vehicles. To achieve this, Dr. Sreenivasan has suggested raising the level of the approach road to the airport and/or lowering the level of the service road suitably.

The airport-bound vehicles from Chakka needs to climb up the ramp utilising the opening in between the piers of the flyover after the side ramp towards the airport. The width of the service road, ramp and flyover needs to be adjusted to fit in the available ROW of 45 m.

As per the proposal, the 430-metre ramp constructed by the State earlier to offer connectivity from the bypass to the international terminal of the airport can be retained.