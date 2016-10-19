: As many as 2,532 Plus One seats were vacant in the capital district when the admission process was completed by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education this academic year.

Replying to a submission by C. Divakaran on the lack of adequate seats in Plus One during the 2016-17 academic year, Minister for Education C. Raveendranath said 10,000 seats were vacant in Plus One in the entire State. In Nedumangad Assembly constituency, as many as 282 seats were vacant in 13 Higher Secondary schools.

The Education Minister said the government has not taken a policy decision to sanction new Higher Secondary schools and courses in the State. The government can take a decision in this regard based on the directive from the court and based on the educational needs of the students.

In addition to the Higher Secondary, those passing SSLC can opt for ITI, ITC and Polytechnic. He said the government has also made arrangements for students who failed to get admission in Plus One to purse studies through the Open School.