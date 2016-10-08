Manhole and Kaadu Pookkunna Neram selected along with Bengali, Assamese movies

Two Malayalam films have been selected for the International Competition section of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held from December 9 to 16 at Thiruvananthapuram. Manhole , directed by debutant Vidhu Vincent, and Kaadu Pookkunna Neram by Dr. Biju are the films selected. The other Indian films selected for the International Competition section are Bengali film Chitrokar - The last mural directed by Saibal Mitra and Assamese film Midnight Keteki directed by Santwana Bardoloi.

The list of films which will be featured in the Malayalam Cinema Today section were also announced on Friday. The films are Aaradi directed by Saji Palamel Sreedharan, Godsay directed by Sherrey Govindan and Shyju Govind, Ka Bodyscapes directed by Jayan Cherian, Kammatipaadam directed by Rajeev Ravi, Kismath directed by Shanavas Bavakutty, Mohavalayam directed by T.V. Chandran and Veeram: Macbeth directed by R.Jayaraj.

A committee consisting of film-makers Sekhar Das and Leena Manimekalai, critics Latika Padgoankar, G.P. Ramachandran, Director of the Audio Visual Research Centre Damodar Prasad, and Member Secretary of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Mahesh Panju selected the Malayalam films to be screened at the festival.

The Executive Committee of Academy has raised the grant to Malayalam films selected for the IFFK from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.2 lakh. The Academy will also set up a cell to promote these films.

Selected films

The films selected for the Indian Cinema Now section are Hindi film Bhaapaa Ki Bhayakatha directed by Paresh Mokashi, Kannada film Chronicles of Hari directed by Ananya Kasaravalli, Manipuri film Lady of the Lake directed by Paban Kumar Haobam, Khasi film Onaatah directed by Pradip Kurbah, Tamil film Revelations directed by Vijay Jayapal, Marathi film Turtle directed by Sunil Sukthankar and Sumitra Bhave and Tamil film Westem Ghats - Merku Thodarchi Malai directed by Lenin Bharathi.

The committee for the selection of Indian films included film-makers K.R. Mohanan and Madhupal, cinematographer Fowzia Fathim, former Deputy Director of PRD Manojkumar, film-maker Rajiv Vijayaraghavan and Mr. Panju.

The festival is organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Cultural Affairs Department