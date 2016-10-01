Introduction of two Antyodaya express trains, being rolled out for the first time for the unreserved class, in the Howrah- Ernakulam- Howrah and Hatia- Ernakulam- Hatia sectors is the highlight of the new railway time table that comes into effect from Saturday. The 22877- 22878 Howrah- Ernakulam- Howrah Antyodaya Weekly Express will leave Howrah on Saturdays and Ernakulam on Tuesdays.

The 22837- 22838 Hatia- Ernakulam- Hatia Antyodaya Weekly Express will leave Hatia on Mondays and Ernakulam on Wednesdays. The date of introduction of the trains will be notified.

The express service was announced by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in the Railway Budget this year. The coaches being made in the Integral Coach Factory are a modification of the LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) type.

Commuters can look forward to more comfortable seats in the general class category, drinking water facility, toilet occupation indication display boards, bio-toilets, fire extinguishers, cushioned luggage racks with coat hooks, LED lights, more mobile charging points, and enhanced capacity dustbins in the service.

For the first time, Railways are trying out operations with locomotives at both ends. This will ensure faster acceleration and deceleration. The rake to Howrah has two generator cars and 16 coaches. The trains will be beneficial to migrant labourers from West Bengal and the North-East working in the State, an official said.

Apart from these two trains, there is no extension of train services, increase in service frequency, change in terminals, and renumbering of trains in the time table.